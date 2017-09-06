CrossView Camp would like to thank the following local businesses & organizations for providing funds, food, labor, free and discounted services, and material donations to help send local kids to Summer Camp 2017: Aspermont Pharmacy, Barwise Elevator & Fertilizer, Blackburn Heating & Air, Community Bible Chapel, Company’s Comin’ by Taylor Made, Evans Construction, First Baptist Church of Spur, First United Methodist Church of Matador, Hart Tire and Service, Hotel Matador, Kitchen Bible Study, Lacy Dry Goods, Lawrence Brothers IGA, Meredith Gas & Supply, Phipps Philms, Roaring Springs Community Volunteers, Roaring Springs Full Gospel Church, Spur Ranch LLC, the Spur Women’s Missionary Union, and the Turkey Church of Christ. We also thank the many individuals in this community who give prayer, labor, finances, and material donations to CrossView. During Summer Camp 2017 we gave away 231 scholarships to Campers from low-income households, and we couldn’t have done it without you!