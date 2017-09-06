The Dickens County Ambulance Service Volunteers would like to extend a huge Thank You to Eric Swenson, The Spur Security Bank and everyone that supported the raffle held July 8th at the Spur football field. Funds raised by the raffle of the barbecue grill went to support the ambulance service and will be used for mandatory upgrades to equipment.
Thank You,
DCEMS Volunteers
Dickens County Ambulance Service Volunteers
