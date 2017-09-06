Driggers, Turner to wed November 18

Trent and Dedra Driggers of Snyder, Texas and Tom and Denise Turner of Abernathy, Texas are happy to announce the engagement of their children Jentri Driggers and Layton Turner.

The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Sparky and Barbara Eckles and Mac and Neta Driggers, all of Spur.

The groom-to-be is the grandson of Joyce Turner of Rule, Texas.

The couple will be married at the Kent Hance Chapel in Lubbock, Texas on November 18, 2017 . . .

