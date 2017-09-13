The Texas Spur

You are here: Home / Sports / Bulldogs / Bulldogs fall to quick starting Motley County

Bulldogs fall to quick starting Motley County

By

By Brooke Shobert
Reporter
The Spur Bulldogs played their second game of the season Friday night. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs lost to the Motley County Matadors 58-13. In passing, Francisco Hernandez #1 completed 7 passes for 88 yards. Llano Bateman #11, led the team in rushing with 86 yards. Ethan Parson #2 topped the team in tackles with 7, Coltan Martin #7 followed him with 3.
TEAM          1   2    3 4   T
MOTLEY 22 16 20 0 58
SPUR           7  6    0 0 13
Though the season has started off . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!

Product Categories

Quick News Links