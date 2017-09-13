Bulldogs fall to quick starting Motley County

By Brooke Shobert

Reporter

The Spur Bulldogs played their second game of the season Friday night. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs lost to the Motley County Matadors 58-13. In passing, Francisco Hernandez #1 completed 7 passes for 88 yards. Llano Bateman #11, led the team in rushing with 86 yards. Ethan Parson #2 topped the team in tackles with 7, Coltan Martin #7 followed him with 3.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 T

MOTLEY 22 16 20 0 58

SPUR 7 6 0 0 13

