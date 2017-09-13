Grant funds available for prescribed burning

Sept. 12, 2017 — COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Some Texas landowners may be eligible to be reimbursed for their cost of prescribed burning.

Texas A&M Forest Service is now accepting grant applications from private property owners who use strategically-planned prescribed fires to help reduce wildfire risk and restore natural ecosystems.

“Each year Texas A&M Forest Service offers several prescribed fire grants that reimburse private landowners 50 to 100 percent of the cost of having a prescribed burn conducted on their land,” said Andy McCrady, Fuels Coordinator II with Texas A&M Forest Service. “By utilizing the . . .

