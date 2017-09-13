Hornets Sting Jaybirds

By Delaney Russell

Reporter

The Jaybirds looked to bounce back from week one’s home opening loss to Hermleigh and for most of Friday’s game against Aspermont it appeared to be the case. But several late fourth quarter turnovers would doom their cause as the Hornets capitalized with a few minutes remaining to steal a 44-42 heartbreaking win away from the ‘Birds.

The first half was a defensive struggle with neither team taking control. Jayton drew first blood on a 20-yard touchdown run by Tye Scogin to go up 6-0, but the Hornets answered late in the half to tie it up at halftime.

But the second half was a whole different story, particularly the third quarter, as both teams exploded for 66 combined points. Kaden Awe opened the scoring for the Jaybirds to enjoy a brief 12-6 lead. Soon after, trailing 20-14, Jayton would take control when Scogin returned a kickoff for a TD and threw another to give the Jaybirds a 28-14 advantage.

However, Aspermont would not fold and the two teams traded scores the rest of the third quarter. Pecos Smith scored on a 39-yard run, Scogin returned another kickoff the distance and Jayton would hold a 42-36 lead going into the final stanza.

Like the first half, scoring in fourth quarter was hard to come by until Aspermont found the end zone late to tie it up yet again. A successful two-point try would give them the lead for good. The Jaybirds threatened to score late for one last hurrah, but time would fail them this go around.

Next, the Jaybirds hit the road and head north to take on the Cotton Center Elks (1-1). The Elks opened up with a 20-18 win over Rule in Jayton at the Classic, but lost away 45-0 to Wellman-Union a week ago. Jayton has yet to lose to Cotton Center in three games dating back to 2012, and fans and players alike hope it stays that way.

The Spur Bulldogs were in action as well last week, succumbing to a tough Motley County team 58-13. The Bulldogs will get an extra week to prepare for another tough opponent in the Meadow Broncos next week on September 22nd.

Elsewhere, I was initially misinformed that the Patton Springs Rangers would not field a team this year due to low numbers, but it appears that is not the case at all. The Rangers season opener against Harrold was cancelled, and Loop got the best of them last week 52-6. This week they’ll travel to Paducah to take on their JV Dragons.

Jayton versus Aspermont summary provided by J-GISD coaching staff below.

Score by Quarter

Jayton w(0-2) – 0 6 36 0 – 42

Aspermont (1-1) – 0 6 30 8 – 44

Team Stats

First Downs:

Jayton – 9

Aspermont – 12

Rushing Attempts-Yards:

Jayton – 24-181 yards

Aspermont – 28-154 yards

Passing Yards:

Jayton – 98 yards

Aspermont – 232 yards

Completions, Attempts, INTs:

Jayton – 5/17, 3 INT

Aspermont – 13/22, 1 INT

Total Yards:

Jayton – 279

Aspermont – 386

Punts-Average:

Jayton – 1-33

Aspermont – 0

Fumbles-Lost:

Jayton – 4-2

Aspermont – 5-2

Penalties-Yards:

Jayton – 3-30

Aspermont – 12-121

Individual Stats

Rushing:

Tye Scogin – 15-108 yards, 2 TD

Pecos Smith – 9-73 yards, 1 TD

Passing:

Kaden Awe – 4/10, 51 yards, 3 INT

Tye Scogin – 1/7, 47 yards, 1 TD

Receiving:

Camron Benavides – 1 – 47 yards, 1 TD

Pecos Smith – 2 – 39 yards

Tyler Seaton – 1 – 15 yards

Tye Scogin – 1 – 7 yards

Defense: (solos + assists)

Junior Martinez – 14 tackles, 1 FF

Tye Scogin – 13 tackles

Kaden Awe – 13 tackles, 1 FF

Camron Benavides – 13 tackles

Pecos Smith – 7 tackles, 1 INT

Tyler Seaton – 4 tackles

Keldan Moorhead – 1 tackle

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

JAY (7:01) Scogin 23 yard run (kick failed) 6-0

ASP (2:04) 27 yard pass (Kick failed) 6-6

3rd Quarter

JAY (6:30) – Scogin 28 yard run (kick failed) 12-6

ASP (6:07) 26 yard pass (kick good) 12-14

JAY (5:58) Scogin 50 yard kick return (Seaton kick) 20-14

JAY (4:16) Benavides 42 yard pass from Scogin (Seaton kick) 28-14

ASP (3:23) 3 yard run (kick failed) 28-20

JAY (2:27) Smith 44 yard run (Seaton kick) 36-20

ASP (1:35) 25 yard pass (kick good) 36-28

JAY (1:24) Scogin 55 yard kick return (kick failed) 42-28

ASP (0:58) 9 yard run (kick good) 42-36

4th Quarter

ASP (4:57) 17 yard run (kick good) 42-44