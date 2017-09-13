Patton Springs ISD will host an Open House/Title 1 Meeting Sept. 18 from 6-8 p.m. Title I information will be available to everyone. Parents are welcome to come meet and visit with teachers and administration. We will start with a short Welcome/Title 1 meeting in the new gym at 6:00pm, immediately followed by meeting teachers in their classrooms. Teachers will also be handing out student’s progress reports as they visit with parents. Refreshments will be provided in the cafeteria.