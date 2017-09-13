PS CC teams run in Guthrie

The Texas Spur

Patton Springs cross country team competed in the Guthrie meet on Saturday.
Junior High and High School boys XC results from the Guthrie Meet are as follows:
JH medalists: Wyatt Perryman placed 8th, other runners: David Leyva placed 11th and Devin Reyna 34th,

HS medalists: Jaxon White placed 7th, other runners: David Reyna placed 12th and Frankie Morales 28th.
High School and Junior High Girls XC medalists and team results from the Guthrie Meet are as follows:
HS medalists: Brittany Campos placed 6th, Brandy Campos 8th, Destinee Reyna 10th. The team comprised of those three and Alyssa Ellis (11th) and . . .

