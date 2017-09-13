Spur XC competes in Amarillo Invitational

By Brooke Shobert

Reporter

The Spur Cross Country teams traveled to the Amarillo Invitational Cross Country meet, to run against some of the fastest teams and individuals in the Texas Panhandle. Both the girls and boys teams represented Spur well, running in one of the most difficult races on this years schedule. Dustin Dominey and Belle Smith ran in the 5A-6A divisions.

Boys:

5A-6A

Dustin Dominey-10th (medalist)

1A-4A

Zage Barron-25th (medalist)

Drayson McGee-26th

Jordan Zarate-38th

Angelo Calyen-67th

Garrett McCormick-72nd

Girls:

5A-6A

Belle Smith-41st

1A-4A . . .

