15th Annual Antique Tractor & Engine Show presented by South Plains Antique Tractor Association will be Saturday, October 21st from 9AM to 5PM and Sunday, October 22nd 9AM-2:15PM at the Bayer Museum of Agriculture (formerly the American Museum of Agriculture). Located at East Broadway and Canyon Lakes Dr. in Lubbock, TX. Admission is free and donations will be accepted. For more information please contact Rodney Randolph 806-786-0805, Wade Wiley 806-470-2977, Lionel Patterson 806-799-4486 or visit www.agriculturehishtory.org/SPATA/