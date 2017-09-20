Jayton Blanks Cotton Center

By Delaney Russell

Reporter

How sweet it is. The Jaybirds got their first win on year and did so with a decisive 52-0 whalloping of the Elks from Cotton Center.

The win puts Jayton at No. 22 in the most current Division II polls. They’ll look to move up some more if they can defeat the Paint Creek Pirates (1-2) this week. If history continues to repeat itself that should be the case as the Pirates haven’t defeated the Jaybirds since 1991. Paint Creek has dropped their last two against Highland (26-60) and Rotan (20-40) after opening the season with a 63-28 win over Northside. Go ‘Birds.

Meanwhile, while grateful to be competing, the Patton Springs Rangers still search for that first win after a loss to the Paducah JV. However, thanks to the enigma that is the internet, another source showed the Rangers whipping Wellman-Union 62-0. I believe that was supposed to be Richland Springs. Regardless, the Rangers will travel to Wilson to take on the Mustangs to settle a tiebreaker that has both teams winning three of the last six matchups. Wilson, sitting at 2-1, is currently ranked 29th but haven’t played since week one in a 20-29 loss to Rotan. Their two wins come via forfeits from Lazbuddie and Benjamin, so they’ll be eager to play again. But they could also be a little rusty due to the long break and the Rangers will look take advantage.

Jayton VS Cotton Center statistics provided by the Jayton-Girard ISD coaching staff:

Score by Quarter

Jayton (1-2) – 24 28 0 0 – 52

Cotton Center (1-2) – 0 0 0 0 – 0

Team Stats

First Downs:

Jayton – 6

Cotton Center – 2

Rushing Attempts-Yards:

Jayton – 6-164 yards

Cotton Center – 12-0 yards

Passing Yards:

Jayton – 66 yards

Cotton Center – 67 yards

Completions, Attempts, INTs:

Jayton – 2/2, 0 INT

Cotton Center – 10/20, 0 INT

Total Yards:

Jayton – 230

Cotton Center – 67

Punts-Average:

Jayton – 0

Cotton Center – 1-20

Fumbles-Lost:

Jayton – 1-0

Cotton Center – 7-3

Penalties-Yards:

Jayton – 1-15

Cotton Center – 5-35

Individual Stats

Rushing:

Tye Scogin – 5-110 yards, 4 TD

Pecos Smith – 1-54 yards, 1 TD

Passing:

Kaden Awe – 2/2, 66 yards, 2 TD

Receiving:

Tyler Seaton – 1 – 29 yards, 1 TD

Tye Scogin – 1 – 37 yards, 1 TD

Defense: (solos + assists)

Tye Scogin – 8 tackles, 1 FF

Camron Benavides – 7 tackles

Kaden Awe – 6 tackles, 2 FF

Pecos Smith – 6 tackles, 1 FF

Tyler Seaton – 4 tackles

Bobby Cortez – 4 tackles

Junior Martinez – 2 tackles

Braden Demoss – 2 tackles

Alex Chisum – 1 tackle

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

JAY (6:54) Scogin 25 yard run (Seaton kick) 8-0

JAY (3:57) Smith 54 yard run (Seaton kick) 16-0

JAY (1:19) Awe 37 yard pass to Scogin (Seaton kick) 24-0

2nd Quarter

JAY (9:46) Awe 29 yard pass to Seaton (kick failed) 30-0

JAY (8:58) Scogin 41 yard run (kick failed) 36-0

JAY (5:50) Scogin 9 yard run (Seaton kick) 44-0

JAY (3:46) Scogin 20 yard run (Seaton kick) 52-0