Jayton Blanks Cotton Center

By Delaney Russell
Reporter
How sweet it is. The Jaybirds got their first win on year and did so with a decisive 52-0 whalloping of the Elks from Cotton Center.
The win puts Jayton at No. 22 in the most current Division II polls. They’ll look to move up some more if they can defeat the Paint Creek Pirates (1-2) this week. If history continues to repeat itself that should be the case as the Pirates haven’t defeated the Jaybirds since 1991. Paint Creek has dropped their last two against Highland (26-60) and Rotan (20-40) after opening the season with a 63-28 win over Northside. Go ‘Birds.
Meanwhile, while grateful to be competing, the Patton Springs Rangers still search for that first win after a loss to the Paducah JV. However, thanks to the enigma that is the internet, another source showed the Rangers whipping Wellman-Union 62-0. I believe that was supposed to be Richland Springs. Regardless, the Rangers will travel to Wilson to take on the Mustangs to settle a tiebreaker that has both teams winning three of the last six matchups. Wilson, sitting at 2-1, is currently ranked 29th but haven’t played since week one in a 20-29 loss to Rotan. Their two wins come via forfeits from Lazbuddie and Benjamin, so they’ll be eager to play again. But they could also be a little rusty due to the long break and the Rangers will look take advantage.
Jayton VS Cotton Center statistics provided by the Jayton-Girard ISD coaching staff:
Score by Quarter
Jayton (1-2) – 24 28 0 0 – 52
Cotton Center (1-2) – 0 0 0 0 – 0
Team Stats
First Downs:
Jayton – 6
Cotton Center – 2
Rushing Attempts-Yards:
Jayton – 6-164 yards
Cotton Center – 12-0 yards
Passing Yards:
Jayton – 66 yards
Cotton Center – 67 yards
Completions, Attempts, INTs:
Jayton – 2/2, 0 INT
Cotton Center – 10/20, 0 INT
Total Yards:
Jayton – 230
Cotton Center – 67
Punts-Average:
Jayton – 0
Cotton Center – 1-20
Fumbles-Lost:
Jayton – 1-0
Cotton Center – 7-3
Penalties-Yards:
Jayton – 1-15
Cotton Center – 5-35
Individual Stats
Rushing:
Tye Scogin – 5-110 yards, 4 TD
Pecos Smith – 1-54 yards, 1 TD
Passing:
Kaden Awe – 2/2, 66 yards, 2 TD
Receiving:
Tyler Seaton – 1 – 29 yards, 1 TD
Tye Scogin – 1 – 37 yards, 1 TD
Defense: (solos + assists)
Tye Scogin – 8 tackles, 1 FF
Camron Benavides – 7 tackles
Kaden Awe – 6 tackles, 2 FF
Pecos Smith – 6 tackles, 1 FF
Tyler Seaton – 4 tackles
Bobby Cortez – 4 tackles
Junior Martinez – 2 tackles
Braden Demoss – 2 tackles
Alex Chisum – 1 tackle
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
JAY (6:54) Scogin 25 yard run (Seaton kick) 8-0
JAY (3:57) Smith 54 yard run (Seaton kick) 16-0
JAY (1:19) Awe 37 yard pass to Scogin (Seaton kick) 24-0
2nd Quarter
JAY (9:46) Awe 29 yard pass to Seaton (kick failed) 30-0
JAY (8:58) Scogin 41 yard run (kick failed) 36-0
JAY (5:50) Scogin 9 yard run (Seaton kick) 44-0
JAY (3:46) Scogin 20 yard run (Seaton kick) 52-0