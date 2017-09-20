Kent County Health Fair is schedule for Tuesday, October 24th at 831 South HWY 70 in Jayton, at the Emergency Services Building, from 11:00 am to 3 pm. Learn health and safety tips, participate in interactive demonstrations, and Register to win a prize sponsored by Robert Hall Chevrolet!

Hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, sponsored by Accolade Homecare, Andrew Kent Soil Water Conservation District & Robert Hall Chevrolet.