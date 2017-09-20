Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor:

To my fellow Texans,

My name is Jimmie Jimenez. I am the third great-nephew of Damacio Jimenez, one of the Defenders who was killed at the Alamo on March 6, 1836.

Damacio was a widower and had one son who died in childhood. He fought in the siege and taking of Bexar (San Antonio) from the Mexican Army in December of 1835, and was one of the soldiers who had helped transport the famous 18-pounder cannon from the Texas coast up to San Antonio. This was the gun that Travis used to fire the opening shot . . .

