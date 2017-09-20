Thornberry, Larsen introduce bill to improve transportation options for rural veterans

WASHINGTON— U.S. Congressmen Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon) and Rick Larsen (D-Everett) introduced “The Rural Veterans Travel Enhancement Act,” H.R. 3720, to assist veterans in rural areas get to and from their medical appointments.

“One of the primary responsibilities of the federal government is to support the men and women who serve our country,” said Thornberry, Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee. “These men and women have put their lives on the line for our everyday freedoms. We will never truly repay them for their sacrifices, but programs and legislation like this measure are important to better . . .

