TxDOT employees going to Houston area

ABILENE – Thirteen additional crew members from the Abilene District have been dispatched to help with response to Hurricane Harvey.

Members of TxDOT Abilene’s Special Jobs Crew and the Fleet Division will be stationed in the Houston District and will focus on debris removal with heavy equipment such as front end loaders, dump trucks, and other heavy equipment.

This crew is expected to be deployed for seven days, with the possibility of a relief crew next week if requested. For some crew members, this marks the second deployment to South Texas for hurricane response.

