Bulldogs Top Meadow Broncos

By Brooke Shobert

Reporter

The Bulldogs picked up their first win of the season Friday night, 63-56, against the Meadow Broncos. Though the 2017 season started off on a rocky note, the team came hungry for victory and success.

In the early season the Bulldogs have had to fight through adversity that has stemmed from injury and the growing pains of a young team. However, the team was able to put it all together Friday night. Ethan Parsons #2, led the team in Rushing with 148 yards. In passing, Francisco Hernandez #1, with 5 complete . . .

