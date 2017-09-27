The Texas Spur

J-GISD 1st Six Weeks Honor Roll

2nd Grade
A Honor Roll
Camryn Arnold
Benjamin Baldridge
Brylen Bezner
Nolan Blackwell
Olivia Segura
Casey Spray
A/B Honor Roll
Cody Allen
Layne Barrington
Cash Bruton
Brantley Ham
Colton Heath

3rd Grade
A Honor Roll
Dayton Bleiker
Kyra Curtis
Baylee Glosson
Charlie Overbo
Colton Segura
Aydan Winebrinner
A/B Honor Roll
Ethan Carothers
Claire McDonald
Sophia Nino

4th Grade
A Honor Roll
Lainey Baldridge
Emily Blankenship
Sidney Hall
A/B Honor Roll
Hayden Blackwell
Bode Ham
Caleb Herzog
Cutter Lee
Reese . . .

