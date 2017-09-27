Library Notes By Merla Watson

Greetings dear readers! Hope you had a good week! It’s a rainy day in the neighborhood today. Fall is definitely in the air!

September is Library Card Sign-up month. Don’t have a library card? Come by the library and we will sign you up!

Don’t buy books for your E-Reader! Call the library 271-3714 and let us sign you up for Overdrive and you can read books for free! Now is easier than ever to sign up for Overdrive.

Miss Lisa’s Preschool Storytime Adventures started back today. Join us next Tuesday maaorning, October 3rd at 10:00 to 10:45 for stories, songs, activities and fun, fun, fun for preschoolers! Please bring your preschoolers!

Put it on your calendar! The library is having their famous Stew and Cornbread Supper next month. It will be on Saturday evening, October 21st from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A donation of $8.00 is suggested. All proceeds will go to help the library.

BE A FRIEND AND BUY A BOOK! We have no money for new books right now.

If you would like to purchase a book for the library, we would be happy to accept your donation and place a bookplate inside with your name on it.

NEW LARGE PRINT FICTION:

1. THE RIGHT TIME, by Danielle Steel. The author Alexandra Winslow, writing under the pseudonym Alexander Green, creates a double life that isolates her.

NEW FICTION: THE PARAGRAPH RANCH and A WEDDING AT THE PARAGRAPH RANCH both by new Spur residents Kay Ellington and Barbara Brannon. I have read both of them and highly recommend them. I can’t wait for the third one which is coming out this fall.

Don’t forget that we have regular and large print fiction, non-fiction and westerns, audio books and lots of DVDs. We have quiet reading areas, public internet access computers, and free Wi-Fi.

What are you reading this week? .

Come and see us!

Be cool! Read! See you at the library!