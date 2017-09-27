Pirates marooned by Jaybirds

By Delaney Russell

Reporter

Jayton won their second game in a row to get back to the .500 mark, outlasting Paint Creek 66-41 in front of the home crowd last Friday night.

The Pirates got the ball first, but the Jaybirds would force a fumble and Tye Scogin proceeded to make them pay with an 11-yard TD run to open up the scoring and a quick 8-0 lead. After Paint Creek tied it up, Pecos Smith scored from 2 yards out to close the first quarter with a 16-8 Jaybird advantage.

Scogin took over in the second quarter, scoring on runs of 40, 22, and 45 yards to build a 36-22 lead. He would add a TD pass to his resume on a 12-yard strike to Smith with under a minute in the half to give Jayton a 44-28 cushion going into the locker room.

In the second half it was more Jaybirds when a defensive score coupled with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Kaden Awe to Tyler Seaton extended the lead to 58-28. The Pirates aimed to make things interesting with a few late scores, but Smith would seal the deal with a 12-yard run to close out the game and send the Pirates packing.

Paint Creek 8 20 0 13 – 41

Jayton 16 28 14 8 – 66

Starting off 0-2, Jayton has to feel good to get the last two to go their way, but don’t think the ‘Birds are satisfied. They’ll go for their third straight at Whitharral this week to take on the Panthers, who after a preseason No. 26 ranking have fallen on hard times and an 0-4 start. But the Panthers have been competitive in most of their losses and are hungry to get off the shnide. They’ll also be at home so the Jaybirds can’t afford to take them lightly and must remain focused. Jayton leads the all-time series 4-2.

Jaybird stats

Team Stats

First Downs: JAY – 15; PC – 12

Rushing Attempts-Yards: JAY – 39 – 337 yards; PC – 18-85 yards

Passing Yards: JAY – 164 yards; PC – 235 yards

Completions, Attempts, INTs: JAY – 7/11, 0 INT; PC – 10/17, 1 INT

Total Yards: JAY – 501; PC – 320

Punts-Average: JAY – 0; PC – 0

Fumbles-Lost: JAY – 1-1; PC – 6-5

Penalties-Yards: JAY – 8-58; PC – 5-40

Individual Stats

Rushing: Tye Scogin – 29-259 yards, 3 TD; Pecos Smith – 10-91 yards, 2 TD

Passing: Kaden Awe – 7/10, 164 yards, 3 TD

Receiving: Tye Scogin – 3 – 103 yards, 1 TD; Pecos Smith – 2 – 40 yards, 1 TD; Tyler Seaton – 2 – 21 yards, 1 TD

Defense: (solos + assists) Camron Benavides – 10 tackles, 1 FF, 2 FR, 1 FR return for TD; Kaden Awe – 9 tackles, 1 FF, 3 FR; Pecos Smith – 9 tackles, 1 FF; Tye Scogin – 8 tackles; Tyler Seaton – 7 tackles, 3 FF; Keldan Moorhead – 4 tackles, 1 INT; Junior Martinez – 4 tackles

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

JAY (8:42) – Scogin 16 yard run (Seaton kick) 8-0

PC (5:11) – 2 yard run (kick good) 8-8

JAY (1:48) – Smith 1 yard run (Seaton kick) 16-8

2nd Quarter

PC (9:11) – 3 yard run (1 point conv.) 16-15

JAY (7:54) – Awe 56 yard pass to Scogin (Seaton kick) 24-15

JAY (7:36) – Scogin 22 yard run (kick failed) 30-15

PC (5:07) – 14 yard pass (1 point conv.) 30-22

JAY (4:49) – Scogin 44 yard run (kick failed) 36-22

PC (0:25) – 2 yard run (kick failed) 36-28

JAY (0:00) – Awe 18 yard pass to Smith (Seaton kick) 44-28

3rd Quarter

JAY (2:41) – Awe 14 yard pass to Seaton (Seaton kick) 52-28

JAY (0:19) – Benavides 46 yard fumble return (kick failed) 58-28

4th Quarter

PC (9:44) – 70 yard pass (kick failed) 58-34

JAY (1:45) – Smith 19 yard run (Seaton kick) 66-34

PC (0:09) – 11 yard pass (1 point conv.) 66-41

Meanwhile, Patton Springs (1-3) fell to a tough Wilson Mustang team 62-13. After having to forfeit the second half of the 2016 season, the Rangers are steadily trying to build something and must be patient with the process. They will get a three-game home stand the next three weeks, starting with the Amherst JV on Friday, as they work towards that first outright win (defeated Harrold via forfeit). It’ll come. The late great coach Bear Bryant once said, “If you believe in yourself and have dedication and pride – and never quit, you’ll be a winner. The price of victory is high but so are the rewards.” Hang in there Ranger faithful.