Texans Could Lose Health Care

Community Health Center Fund Set to Expire

Austin,Texas (PR MediaRelease) September 25, 2017

Texas Association of Community Health Centers Executive Director José E. Camacho issued the following statement -

“On September 30 the Community Health Center Fund will expire unless Congress takes action to renew it. The $3.6 billion annual fund provides Community Health Centers with the critical resources to care for uninsured patients, as well as maintain essential infrastructure for primary care services across the country. In Texas, health centers serve more than 1.3 million patients annually, and the loss of the health center fund . . .

