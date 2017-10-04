Bulldogs swat hornets, 44-22

By Brooke Shobert

Reporter

On Friday night, the Bulldogs picked up their second win of the season, against the Aspermont Hornets. The size advantage of the Hornets was no match for the Bulldogs speed, tactic, and hustle as they earned a 44-22 win over Aspermont. Head Coach Armando Solis said, “We are moving in the right direction. As a team, we are working tirelessly to improve every chance we get, and we are looking forward to the games ahead.”

Spur 6 16 16 6 44

Aspermont 14 0 8 0 22

