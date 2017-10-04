Jaybirds fly off with third win of season

From staff reports

The Jayton Jaybirds made quick work of Whitharral Friday night by a score of 72-34.

The win gives the Jaybirds (3-2) their third win of the year. Jayton led 42-6 at halftime. Kaden Awe had 135 yards passing with three touchdowns and Tye Scogin added 44 yards and two touchdowns. Scogin added 231 yards on the ground and five touchdowns as well.

Awe and Scogin also were leaders on the defensive side of the ball combining for 25 tackles and three fumble recoveries. Pecos Smith added 10 tackles, Keldan Moorehead, 8 tackles . . .

