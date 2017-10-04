Patton Springs HS Homecoming Oct. 6-7

Submitted by DeAnne Roberts

A football game will he held on Friday night, October 6th at 7:30 p.m. and a Homecoming Queen will be crowned at half-time. Homecoming queen nominees are freshman Krys’ta Guerrero, sophomore Madison White, junior Brandy Campos and senior Alyssa Ellis. Come out and support the Rangers!

On Saturday, October 7th, doors will open at 10:00 a.m. for registration and raffle sales for a handmade PHS T-Shirt Blanket! The program will be short and sweet so that you can visit with your classmates! Afterwards, a meal will be catered by Danny’s Fins and Hens! Cost is $10 a plate.

Honorees will be the classes 1967 and 1968, celebrating their 50 Year Reunion and the Classes of 1997 and 1998, celebrating their 20th!

We sincerely hope that you will join us to honor our Alma Mater and share memories with old friends!