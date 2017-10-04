Spur 5th grade performs Constitution Day program October 4, 2017 By Kassi Bradford The Spur 5th Graders, under the direction of Pat Hightower, presented a Constitution Day Program September 15th in the Dog Dome. Each year the students present information about the Constitution and Bill of Rights to the rest of Spur Elementary students. “The tradition of doing a “Constitution” spell out cheer has developed over the years. “Give me a “C”, “C”, etc. “What does it spell?” CONSTITUTION!” according to Hightower.