Spur Dominates XC Meet

By Brooke Shobert, Reporter

The Silver Spur Invitational cross country meet took place September 1, in Swenson Park. Athletes from 17 schools trekked through the mud of this past week’s rain as they competed in the biggest cross country meet that Spur has ever held.

The JH Girls, JV Girls, and Varsity Girls all took home the first place team title. The JH boys were awarded second, and the Varsity Boys took third. Spur athletes were very successful and worked hard to represent their school and team on their home course.

The District cross country meet will be held in Spur, on October 10. The meet will start with High School Girls at 9:00 a.m. with the boys directly to follow. The Jr. High Girls will begin at 4:00 p.m., and the boys will run after.

JH Girls:

Tristan Martin-1; Bucki Smith-2; Paige Gonzalez-3; Alyssa Fulmer-6; Lelani Solis-9; Mary-Jane Weeks-18; Mallory Leary-21; Heaven Pena-24; Kori Swaringen-32; Laney Weiser-52; Kacee Bradford-56; Emmy Alcala-71; Serenity Segura-73

JH Boys:

Nicholas Rodriguez-11; Zeke Mosley-12; Austin Fulmer-20; LeZhane Walker-24; Liam Horn-26; Eoin Horn-27; Kasey Fowler-44

JV Girls:

Briana Robles-1; Danni Uriegas-2; Hanna Gonzalez-5; Kaylin Adams-6; Desti Bradford-24

Varsity Girls:

Izabelle Smith-3; Destynee Vasquez-8; Brooke Shobert-9; Abby Rodriguez-10; Jadeci Molina-17; Beth Ferguson-20; Cara Paschall-42

Varsity Boys:

Zage Barron-3; Jorden Zarate-8; Drayson McGee-12; Luke Smithey-28; Angelo Calyen-52; Garrett McCormick-53