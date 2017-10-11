Cabler Named To Agri-Techsan Organization

LUBBOCK, Texas – Officials in Texas Tech University’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources (CASNR) have announced Jacy Cabler, of Spur, Texas, was named to the 2017-2018 team of Agri-Techsans, the college’s award-winning organization of student recruiters.

Comprised of select undergraduates from every department in the college, this year’s Agri-Techsans are a diverse group.

Brandyl Brooks, the official college recruiter for CASNR, noted that though the organization’s diversity serves both Texas Tech and prospective students equally well, all Agri-Techsans have at least one thing in common – their enthusiasm for the university and the college’s programs.

“We only look for exceptional students who are enthusiastic about Texas Tech and CASNR, who will take an active and responsible part in our organization, and can maintain their grades while devoting time and lots of energy to promoting CASNR,” she said.

Selected each spring for the following academic year, Agri-Techsans must be nominated by either a faculty member or a current Agri-Techsan, maintain a minimum 3.0 grade point average, and be a full-time student in Tech’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.

“Agri-Techsans travel to high school career days, job fairs, class presentations, and club meetings throughout the region to inform prospective students about the university’s admissions requirements, financial aid opportunities, and what it is like to be a member of the Red Raider family,” Brooks noted. “Prospective applicants get as much information as possible straight from the horse’s mouth, so to speak,” she said.

Brooks indicated that the selection process is rigorous, including nomination and application phases followed by an appearance before a selection committee comprised of the college’s faculty and staff.

“Only those students with an interest in and enthusiasm for the promotion of CASNR, its programs, and its students are selected,” she said.

“My favorite thing about CASNR is the ‘family’ atmosphere we function in. TTU is a large university with a large campus. There are tons of students, and for some individuals this could be extremely overwhelming, especially if they never find their niche,” Cabler said. “We are fortunate in CASNR, though, because we have the feel of a smaller university. This provides students within CASNR an easy transition into being on our own because we still have the support and guidance we received from our parents coming from our faculty.”

Cabler is a senior agricultural communications major.

After college Cabler plans to work for either an organization or commodity group that promotes agriculture while allowing her to work in and around the things that she loves.