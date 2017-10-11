Dickens County Commissioners Court

Be it remembered that on October 9, 2017 the Honorable Commissioners Court met in Regular Session with these members present, to-wit: County Judge Kevin Brendle. Commissioners Dennis Wyatt, Precinct #1, Mike Smith, Precinct #2, Charlie Morris, Precinct #3, Sheldon Parsons, Precinct #4, Darla Thomason, Treasurer, and Becky Hill County and District Clerk. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. by County Judge, Kevin Brendle. The meeting opened with a prayer by Judge Kevin Brendle followed by the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. Flag and the Texas Flag.

Whereupon the following business was transacted and is now placed of record in the minutes of said Court:

CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS

Minutes of the September 11, 2017 Commissioners court were reviewed.

• Sheriff Terry Braly submitted the Sheriff’s Department report. There was a total of 238, 9-1-1 calls, and 146 other calls. There was a total of 9 prisoners held.

• Nancy Stone, J.P. submitted the Justice of the Peace report to the Court. Total cases filed for July were 46, and total revenue collected was $5,482.99.

• Rebecca Haney, Tax Assessor Collector Presented the Tax Office report. Tax Collections for Dickens County were: current, $460.74, delinquent collected $135.88. Tax Collections for Road and Bridge were: current, $109.99, delinquent collected $37.99.

• Becky Hill, County and District Clerk, presented the Clerk’s office report. Total revenue in the amount of $3,051.70 for fines, fees and court costs was collected.

• In County Court, Kevin Brendle presiding, 2 criminal cases filed, 1 criminal cases heard and 1 probate heard. In the 110th Judicial District Court, Judge William P. Smith, presiding, 1 civil case was filed, 2 civil cases heard.

• Darla Thomason, County Treasurer presented the treasurer’s report. Fund Balances as of September 30, 2017 were: General Fund $-70,026.48, Road and Bridge, $4,380.12, dedicated fund balance is $80,138.52.

• Clint Martin, Wildlife Services presented his report to the court.

• County commissioners reported on the road conditions in their precincts.

• Sale of motor grader blades to Blackburn Wrecker Service considered.

• Indigent Defense Grant Program Resolution submitted for approval.

• Invoice from Government Forms and Supplies for Record Management in the amount of $645.97 submitted for approval.

• United Healthcare Medical Plan for Retired County Workers approved with no changes.

• Invoice from Bill Williams Tire Center in the amount of $1448.08 for Precinct #1 approved.

Motion was made by Dennis Wyatt with second by Charlie Morris to approve the consent agenda items as presented. Vote carried unanimously.

PAYROLL APPROVAL POLICY DISCUSSED

On a motion by Mike Smith and second by Sheldon Parsons the court voted unanimously to continue payment of bills and payroll as previously enacted.

APPOINTMENT TO APPRAISAL BOARD TABLED

No action taken on appointing a representative to the Dickens County Appraisal Board.

2018 HOLIDAY CALENDER APPROVED

Sheldon Parsons made the motion to approve the 2018 Holiday calendar with no changes from previous year. Charlie Morris seconded the motion. Motion passed 3-2 with Dennis Wyatt and Mike Smith voting against.

BOND FOR COUNTY JUDGE DISCUSSED

Judge Kevin Brendle presented to the court the requirement that his bond be increased from $10,000.00 to $100,000.00. Charlie Morris made the motion that the Judge and Treasurer research cost for bond opposed to insurance and make a determination based on cost effectiveness. Mike Smith seconded, motion passed unanimously.

HELEN FARABEE AGREEMENT REVIEWED

Motion was made by Charlie Morris to continue with the annual contribution of $675.00 and the $2400.00 to The City of Spur to secure office space for MHMR client visits at Spur Clinic. On second by Sheldon Parsons motion passed 4-1 with Mike Smith voting against.

PRECINCT #4 MOTOR GRADER PURCHASE

Motion was made by Sheldon Parsons to purchase a 2018 John Deere 770G maintainer with ripper from Yellowhouse for Precinct #4 in the amount of $121,450.00 Charlie Morris seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

DETENTION CENTER DISCUSSED

No action taken.

TEXAS COMMISSION ON JAIL STANDARDS CERTIFICATION

A Certificate of Compliance from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards was presented to the court. No action taken.

COMMISSION COURT TO ATTEND TRAINING

The Commissioners court will attend Texas Agri-Life Extension training in Vernon on November 2, 2018.

WAKE WIND ENERGY LLC

The Commissioners court accepted payment from Wake Wind Energy LLC.

No line item transfers

No budget amendments

• Dennis Wyatt made the motion to approve and pay bills and payroll as presented. Mike Smith seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

• Motion was made by Mike Smith and seconded by Sheldon Parsons to pay Dickens County Historical Commission bills. Motion passed.

Motion to Adjourn was made by Sheldon Parsons. On second by Dennis Wyatt, motion passed unanimously.

Court adjourned at 12:25 pm.