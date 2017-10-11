Dogs defeat Eagles in homecoming game 79-34

By Brooke Shobert, Reporter

The Bulldogs continued their 2017 season with a win over the O’Donnell Eagles, in a packed Jones Stadium Friday night. Widening the gap of a one point win, from last years matchup between Spur and O’Donnell, the Bulldogs brought home a Homecoming victory for Spur fans and Exes.

O’Donnell 8 20 0 a6 34

Spur 26 26 8 19 79

This weeks Gold helmet was awarded to Jake Weiser for his non-stop effort in the previous weeks game. The Big Hit award was given to Drayson McGee and Coltan Martin . . .

