Exes and Superheros Love Spur Homecoming

By Brooke Shobert, Reporter

The unpredictable West Texas weather was kind to Spur’s 2017 Homecoming as warm temperatures covered the three day event. Spur upholds a “bigger is better” reputation when it comes to the annual occasion. Former football coach of Spur ISD, Dwayne Sexton described the event as, “Spur Homecoming: the greatest show on earth”.

The festivities kicked off on Thursday at the Ex-Student building, where registration took place. Class of 2018 seniors hosted the annual Hamburger supper at the Community Center, which was followed by the Thursday night pep rally in the Spur mini . . .

