We wish to thank Kent County EMS, Sheriff department, and Fire department for their prompt, competent, professional response when Clint recently had an accident. We are impressed with the care Clint received.
Thank you to friends and family for your support and prayers during this time. The visits, cards, and calls have been sincerely appreciated.
Thank you again,
The Fry Family
Fry Family
We wish to thank Kent County EMS, Sheriff department, and Fire department for their prompt, competent, professional response when Clint recently had an accident. We are impressed with the care Clint received.