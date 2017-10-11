Spur Senior Citizens News by Linda Alexander

Hello Friends,

This menu will be for the week of October 16th:

Monday- KING RANCH CASSEROLE; Tuesday- BAR-B-Q CHICKEN BREAST; Wednesday- POLISH SAUSAGE; Thursday- SMOTHERED STEAK; Friday – POLLOCK WEDGES (FISH). All of our meals come with a vegetable, a salad, a bread (usually, a fresh warm roll or cornbread) and a dessert, ice tea, water and/or milk. There is a suggested donation price of $4 for the ones lucky enough to be 60 ‘plus’ or $7 for all you other ‘young-uns’.

WOW, What a great Homecoming we had. The lunch at the center was wonderful we served approximately 88 exes along with many friends and family. It certainly sounded and looked like everyone was having a lot of fun. We were fortunate enough to sell all the tickets for the $500 Raffle. I want to say ‘Thank You’ to all of you who generously bought tickets, it is appreciated. Oh! You want to know who won…the lucky person was Lisa Martin, she was very excited. Lisa was so kind, she donated half of the money back to the Sr. Citizens. Thank you so much Lisa. I think everyone enjoyed all the Homecoming activities. Now everyone can get ready for some Fall weather and I hate to tell ya, but the Holidays are closer than you think.

Linda