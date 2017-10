United Healthcare will be in Dickens Tuesday, Oct. 17 to discuss Medicare Options with United Healthcare. Dorothy J. Price, RHU, LUTCF will be at the Multi Room at the Dickens County Annex, 508 Crow Street, Dickens, 806-795-8191, from 10 a.m.-noon; 1 p.m.-3 p.m., 5 p.m.-7 p.m.