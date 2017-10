Spur ISD and Community Blood drive will be Wednesday, October 25, 2:00-5:45 in the bloodmobile at the high school parking lot. Important: 16 and 17 year olds are now required to have signed parental consent form. Schedule your appt. now with Marcella Bilberry at 271-4531. Eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water prior to your donation. I.D. is required.