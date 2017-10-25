The Annual Dickens Halloween Weenie Roast and Hayride sponsored by the Dickens County Sheriff’s Department and the Dickens Volunteer Fire Department will be Tuesday, October 31st. The weenie roast starts at 5:00 p.m. with a trunk-or-treat and a trick-or-treat hayride to follow. The Hayride will start with the trunk-or-treat on the West Side of the Courthouse and then continue along the route. If you want the trick-or-treaters to stop at your house, please contact the sheriff’s office, and remember to leave your porch light on. After the hayride, the Nazarene Church south of the Courthouse will be offering free hot chocolate and cookies to anyone who wants it. Please come out and enjoy the fun! Thanks for your support!