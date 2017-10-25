Dickens County 4-H banquet recognizes youth, leaders

The 4-H Recognition Banquet was held on October 17th at the Dickens Senior Citizens Center with 65 people in attendance.

This event was to recognize our 4-H youth for all of what they had done the 4-H year of 2016-2017. Awards were given out to a select few of our 4-Her’s for all of what they have done in 4-H as well as what they have done in their community. Mackenzie and Kade Miller received the Gold Star Award, Gunnir Bateman and Kollier Miller received the Silver Star Award, Lynndee and Jaydee Foster received the Clover of the Year award, and Jet Ramirez received the Rookie of the Year Award. Overall it was a great time for 4-H families to reflect on all of what we had done this past year.

At the 4-H Banquet we also recognize adult leaders that have helped us out throughout the year to make our program run smoothly and this year we recognized Emily Smith with our Friend of the 4-H Award and Cliff and Shantel Foster with our Silver Spur Award.

We also thanked all of our county commissioners for all the support that they give us as well as all of our principals and superintendents in the county for your continued support of Dickens County 4-H.