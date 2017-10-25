Fresh from the Farm food show held Sunday

Fresh from the Farm was this year’s theme for the Kent County 4-H Food Show held Sunday, October 22. Food sho participants included Lainey Baldridge, Hayden Blackwell 1st place, Kiersten Sifre 1st place, Sidney Hall 1st place, Cooper Spray, Kelsi Harrison and Charlie Overbo 1st place.

Also receiving awards were Best Jr. interview Sidney Hall, Best Sr. interview Kiersten Sifre, Overall Sr. Kiersten Sifre and Overall Jr. Charlie Overbo . . .

