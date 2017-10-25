Palace Theater receives $5,000 grant to fund sound equipment

By Harry Bob Martin

DCHC President

The Dickens County Historical Commission, Palace Theater Restoration Committee has received a $5,000.00 grant from the Community Foundation of West Texas to help fund projection and sound equipment in the renovated theater.

DCHC-Palace is a non-profit organization serving the Spur-Dickens County area by providing an entertainment venue for our citizens. Formed in 2005 the DCHC-Palace has saved and restored the 1929 Model building to its original grandeur.

The Community Foundation of West Texas grant will be used to help purchase modern projection/sound equipment . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!