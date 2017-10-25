Spur BPA chapter addresses town hall October 25, 2017 By Kassi Bradford Courtesy of Debbi BallSpur students Madison Givens and Tessah Adams are pictured with State Representative Drew Springer and State Senator Charles Perry at the Town Hall meeting held Monday, October 23 in Spur. The two represented Business Professionals of America. Pictured l to r: Rep. Drew Springer, Tessah Adams, Madison Givens and Sen. Charles Perry. Their teammate, Jorden Zarate (not pictured), was running in the regional cross-country meet held in Lubbock.