Spur City Council meeting held Oct. 17

Spur City Council held their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, October 17, 2017 at 6 P.M. The following business was transacted.

Present were Mayor Louise Jones, Glenda White, Rhea Melton, Fronye Morris, Crystal Leary, Don Wright, and Bobby Vasquez.

None were present for the public forum.

Ms. Barbara Brannon of the Texas Plains Trail came and presented to the council the purpose and work of the Texas Plains Trail. They have moved their offices to the City of Spur on Harris St. They will have their first meeting here on December 14th and invited any of the Council to . . .

