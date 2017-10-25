When in Texas assume all bees are Africanized

In light of the recent bee attack that claimed the life of Dickens resident R.D. Wright and hospitalized his wife Lena Wright The Texas Spur reached out to Dickens County Agri-Life Extension Agent Thomas Boyle for information on what to do if you find yourself in a swarm of angry bees. Boyle provided the following information.

Bees that are Africanized look exactly the same as regular bees but are more aggressive than European Bees. They respond easier to disturbance, will gather more bees to follow the disturbance, and chase the disturbance farther than European bees. This means that . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!