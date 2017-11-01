Bulldogs Open District with 52-50 Win

By Brooke Shobert

Reporter

The Spur Bulldogs defeated the Paducah Dragons in the first game of district play, 52-50. Head coach Armando Solis says, “The boys fought hard and played very well. They are taking in everything we are coaching and executing it on the field. I am very confident in our team's abilities at this point in the season.”

Spur 20 14 0 18 52

Paducah 6 18 6 20 50

Spur’s Jr. High team also proved to be too much for the Dragons as they came out with a 67-40 . . .

