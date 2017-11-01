Fall Festival Royalty

The Spur School Fall Festival was held Saturday evening, Oct. 28 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The above students were crowned king and queen at the fall festival and won in their respective division: from left, representing the third grade class is Lorenzo Robles and Cheyanne Carillo; representing the ninth grade class is Craig Leary and Madison Givens, and Josiah Phillips and Ysabella Garza represented the eighth grade class.

