Accolade Home Care and Hospice will be providing memory screenings to the public on Monday, November 13 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Dickens Senior Citizens Center, 511 Montgomery in Dickens and on Thursday, November 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Stonewall Senior Citizens Center, 516 S. Washington in Aspermont.