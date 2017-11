Texas State Representative Drew Springer (R) held a 22 town hall meetings in 22 hours event Monday. The event began with a town hall meeting in Shamrock at 4 a.m. Springer arrived in Dickens County at 2:50 p.m. to meet with local elected officials and constituents.

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!