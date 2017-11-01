Republican Primary Application

October 19, 2017

Dear Potential Applicant,

My name is Malcolm Boger. I’m the county chair for the Republican Party and I’ll be taking the ballot applications and corresponding fees for the Republican Primary. I will also submit these forms to the Secretary of State.

Due to the population of the county and schedules of applicants it will be difficult to be available to meet at a moments notice to receive individual applications and filing fees. I will be available at the courthouse on November 13, 2017 at 9:00am to 11:00am and 4:00pm to 5:00pm . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!