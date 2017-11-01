Where to vote in the Nov. 7 election

Polling places for the November 7, 2017 Amendment Election are as follows. Early voting can be done during regular business hours and booths will be open from 7AM to 7PM on Election Day.

Dickens County

EARLY VOTING – Dickens County Courthouse Annex

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be one voting booth available during early voting for persons with disabilities.

ELECTION DAY – Central voting stations will be used.

Spur Community Center – Precincts 3, 4 & 6

Dickens County Courthouse – Precincts 1, 2 & 5

Kent County

Early Voting – Kent County Clerk’s Office inside the Kent County Courthouse, 101 N. Main St., Jayton, Texas

ELECTION DAY – Central voting stations will be used.

Precinct 101 – Jayton-Girard ISD, 700 Madison Ave., Jayton, Texas

Precinct 201 & 202 – Girard Community Center, 1301 Hwy. 70, Girard, Texas

Precinct 301 & 302 – Jayton Community Center, 156 West 4th St., Jayton, Texas

Precinct 401 – Kent County Courthouse, 101 N. Main St., Jayton, Texas