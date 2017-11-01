Polling places for the November 7, 2017 Amendment Election are as follows. Early voting can be done during regular business hours and booths will be open from 7AM to 7PM on Election Day.
Dickens County
EARLY VOTING – Dickens County Courthouse Annex
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be one voting booth available during early voting for persons with disabilities.
ELECTION DAY – Central voting stations will be used.
Spur Community Center – Precincts 3, 4 & 6
Dickens County Courthouse – Precincts 1, 2 & 5
Kent County
Early Voting – Kent County Clerk’s Office inside the Kent County Courthouse, 101 N. Main St., Jayton, Texas
ELECTION DAY – Central voting stations will be used.
Precinct 101 – Jayton-Girard ISD, 700 Madison Ave., Jayton, Texas
Precinct 201 & 202 – Girard Community Center, 1301 Hwy. 70, Girard, Texas
Precinct 301 & 302 – Jayton Community Center, 156 West 4th St., Jayton, Texas
Precinct 401 – Kent County Courthouse, 101 N. Main St., Jayton, Texas
Where to vote in the Nov. 7 election
Polling places for the November 7, 2017 Amendment Election are as follows. Early voting can be done during regular business hours and booths will be open from 7AM to 7PM on Election Day.