Dickens County 4-H places in top 5 in D3 Food Show

By Thomas M. Boyle

Dickens AgriLife CEA

Dickens County 4-H had 4 girls participate at the District 3 Food Show on November 4th. These kids learned more about nutrition of different foods and ingredients in their dishes. It was an awesome day because all kids that competed for Dickens County 4-H placed in the top 5 of their respected age group and categories. We had Lynndee Foster place 4th in Jr. Fruits and Vegetables with a Green Bean Casserole. Next, Jaydee Foster placed 5th in the Intermediate Protein category with Stuffed Bell Peppers. Melania . . .

