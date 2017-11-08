Dominey, Spurettes medal in State XC Championship

By Brooke Shobert, Reporter

Spur and Patton Springs Runners took to the 2017 UIL State Cross Country Championship Saturday, November 4 in Round Rock, TX. After a season that began in early August, the hard work and dedication of the athletes was prevalent at the State meet. Warm and humid temperatures were present at the state meet as the Spur girls team took to the starting line, with the boys set to follow.

By earning a third place team spot on the state podium in the Girls 1A Division, the Spurette’s made school history. The team was . . .

