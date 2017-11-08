Kent Co. 4-H students compete in food show

By Brandon Cave

Kent AgriLife CEA

The Rolling Plains District 4-H Food Show was held Saturday, November 4th at the Wilbarger Auditorium in Vernon, Texas.

In the Food & Nutrition Project, 4-H’ers learn the importance of including foods from as they relate to health, physical fitness, and appearance as well as acquiring and demonstrating skills in planning, purchasing, preparing, and serving tasty, attractive, and nutritious meals and snacks. Four-H is the youth development and leadership program of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

Hayden Blackwell 2nd place, Charlie Overbo 4th, Lainey Baldridge 4th, Kiersten Sifre 4th and Sidney Hall all participated in the District Food Show. Belle Branham was the Food & Nutrition project leader.