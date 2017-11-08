Library Notes By Merla watson

Greeting Dear Readers! Hope you had a great week!

The Friends of the Library appreciate the memorials in memory of George McAteer and Gennyce Hubbard given by Dorothy and Donald Lee Wilson.

Calling all parents of preschool kids! Miss Lisa’s Preschool Storytime Adventures has changed to a new day! Please join us on Thursday mornings from 10:00 to 11:00 for stories, songs, activities, and fun! Please bring your preschoolers!

Don’t buy books for your e-reader! Call the library at 271-3714 and let us sign you up for Overdrive. With Overdrive you will have access . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!